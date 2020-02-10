'It's a stick up': Racine man allegedly held 10 people hostage at local Dollar General

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly entering a local Dollar General store on Sunday and holding customers hostage inside the store while pretending to have a gun.
Darrin L. Banks, 49, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged on Monday with 10 felony counts of false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, police responded to Dollar General, 4901 Washington Ave., for a possible robbery in progress.
Dispatchers, after receiving multiple 911 calls from customers, reported that a man had entered the store and demanded that everyone go to the back of the store.
One caller said they couldn't talk on the phone because they were scared. Other callers said that the suspect was acting like he had a gun and yelling "get back" and "don't go out that door."
You have free articles remaining.
Several witnesses said that Banks told them "you came in at the wrong time, go to the back" and "I'm going to rob this place, keep walking." They believed Banks had a gun concealed and followed his directions. Banks also allegedly told customers "it's a stick up."
In total, 10 people were confined to the back of the store during the incident. There were no reports of injuries.
Tense apprehension
Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect, later identified as Banks, outside the store. Banks reportedly said he wanted to be shot and did not comply with orders from officers, who attempted to deploy their Tasers. The Tasers were "not effective," according to the report, and Banks was detained before he would re-enter the store, after being told by officers not to do so.
Banks made the store manager call 911 and tell dispatchers that the store was being robbed. Banks became irritated by the questioning and eventually took the phone away from the manager and set it on the counter. He then allegedly told the manager that he did not have a gun and did not want to hurt anyone, he just wanted to die.
As of Monday afternoon, Banks remained in custody at the County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Banks has a criminal history dating back at least 27 years in Wisconsin, including possession of a firearm by a felon in 1993, burglary in 1994, armed robbery with use of force in 2001, operating while intoxicated in 2002, escape in 2002 and resisting an officer in 2018.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kenyon F. Canady
Kenyon F Canady, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Tony L Chambers
Tony L Chambers, 2000 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark A Bell
Mark A Bell, 1000 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Arthur J Jones
Arthur J Jones, 1000 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dominique K Haynes
Dominique K Haynes, 2000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Bradley M Jones
Bradley M Jones, 900 block of Crestwood Drive, Burlington, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.