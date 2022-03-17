It is now legal in Wisconsin to test drugs for fentanyl

Approximately 75% of all U.S. drug deaths in the past year involve opioids, and the majority of that 75% included fentanyl. Now, drug users in Wisconsin will be able to legally test their drug of choice for a prevalence of the synthetic opioid that's at least 50 times more potent than morphine.

A bipartisan bill that became Wisconsin law on Wednesday decriminalized fentanyl testing strips.

Previously, only authorities such as law enforcement agencies were allowed to use fentanyl testing strips, since they are considered drug paraphernalia. Now, anyone in the state can have access to them.

The strips are effectively a litmus test: Dip the strip into some water and then dip the strip into some of the drug. Within a minute or two, a different number of lines will appear or the color of the strip will change color, depending on the brand of the strip, indicating whether fentanyl is present in the drugs.

If MDMA or cocaine or other substance tests positive for the much more dangerous fentanyl, a person might not use it, and avoid an overdose as a result.

The bill Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed Wednesday was co-introduced by five Democrats and two Republicans, including state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican and a retired Racine police officer.

“With easy access to fentanyl, drug dealers are lacing all types of illegal prescription and nonprescription drugs, such as Xanax and Adderall,” Wanggaard said in a statement Wednesday. “Decriminalizing testing strips will allow law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical providers, and others to test substances like these."

Racine County is planning on distributing them to the public, but plans on how to do that have not been finalized. The Milwaukee Health Department announced plans Wednesday to distribute 1,600 testing strips.

“The testing strips will be a valuable tool to help prevent death from overdose. I applaud the work of Supervisor Ortiz-Velez to make these strips available and easily accessible to the community,” Shakita LaGrant-McClain, director of the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “The most important step is keeping people alive so they can get the treatment and help to give them the best quality of life possible.”

Such programs have shown to be successful in preventing overdoses when implemented elsewhere. They're commonly found in bowls on bar counters in and around San Francisco. New York City's health department already distributes them and has pamphlets on how to use them.

Also Wednesday, Evers signed two other bipartisan bills related to drugs.

Increasing the severity of the "penalties for the illegal manufacturing, delivery, and distribution of fentanyl."

Appropriating $1.5 million to create a state database that tracks use of methamphetamine and opioids statewide. But the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, presently controlled by Republicans, would have to sign off on the spending before the Department of Administration could give the job to a vendor.

Wanggaard said the changes to Wisconsin law related to fentanyl "will save lives, period."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

