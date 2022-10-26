'Issue with an underground electrical cable' left much of Downtown Racine area without power Wednesday morning

RACINE — Much of Downtown Racine and the surrounding areas were without power for several hours Wednesday.
More than 600 We Energies customers were without power starting at around 9 a.m. until the early afternoon.
"Our crews discovered an issue with an underground electrical cable that has since been fixed," a We Energies spokesperson said in an email.
Power was restored "in batches," the spokesperson said, due to the area being served almost entirely by underground cables.
In photos: Racine Unified students learn how to make clouds, snow and information systems
GEMS Conference
The ninth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference on Thursday gave middle-school girls in and around Racine a chance to find their science, technology, engineering and mathematics passions, get engaged with STEM-related professions and learn new things. Hands-on activities include making fake snow, ghost bubbles, making wearable LED lights and melting metal. Presenters included "Chemical Kim"; S.C. Johnson Engineer/Miss Racine 2022 Maria Castillo; Elizabeth Ehrke and Clarice Zellmer of We Energies; Chris Biemborn from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science; Nola Tremelling of Nebula Education; and Gateway Technical College's Heather Miles. The GEMS event was a collaboration that included the Racine Unified School District and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin.
Racine Unified School District
A cloud at Wadewitz
WDJT-TV Chief Meteorologist Drew Burgoyne visited Wadewitz Elementary Friday and delivered a Tornado Ready presentation that explained severe Wisconsin weather and how to be safe when it happens. As a bonus, the 5th graders helped turn their hallway into a cloud!
Racine Unified School District
Introduction to information systems
Could this experience lead some RUSD students to a career in cyber security? A two-day event at Case High School this past week introduced high school students from across RUSD to one of the most in-demand professions in the nation. Jerry Eastmann, the president, CEO and founder of the Wisconsin Cyber Threat Response Alliance (WICTRA), and Michael Patton, an information systems professor at UW-Oshkosh, have been teaching students how to build networks, how hackers can obtain your information and how to protect yourself online. They also donated equipment to Case instructor Dan Bucholz for use in his Computer Science Pathway courses.
Racine Unified School District
GEMS Conference
Racine Unified School District
Racine Unified School District
Racine Unified School District
Racine Unified School District
Introduction to information systems
Racine Unified School District
Racine Unified School District
