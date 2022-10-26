 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Issue with an underground electrical cable' left much of Downtown Racine area without power Wednesday morning

RACINE — Much of Downtown Racine and the surrounding areas were without power for several hours Wednesday.

More than 600 We Energies customers were without power starting at around 9 a.m. until the early afternoon.

"Our crews discovered an issue with an underground electrical cable that has since been fixed," a We Energies spokesperson said in an email.

Power was restored "in batches," the spokesperson said, due to the area being served almost entirely by underground cables.

