IRS warns about new wave of COVID-19 scams

In the last several months, IRS-CI has seen a variety of Economic Impact Payment scams and other financial schemes designed to steal money and personal information from taxpayers, according to a press release from the IRS-CI, Chicago Field Office.

“Criminals will look for any opportunity to take what they are not entitled to and this is no exception,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu, of IRS Criminal Investigation's Chicago Field Office, said in the release. "This payment is meant to help those that are struggling to get by as a result of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. Be wary of any phone calls, emails or text messages asking for your personal information or offering a deal that seems too good to be true."