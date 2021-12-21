iPad's "Find My" feature leads investigators to Racine man accused of multiple thefts, police say

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole $800 worth of collectable coins as well as an iPad from one home, and is accused of being involved in multiple other thefts.

Isaiah M. Smith, 30, of the 1200 block of Marquette Street, was charged with 11 felony counts of bail jumping and 10 misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property less than $2,500.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:02 p.m. on Dec. 7, an officer was sent to a residence in the 2300 block of Geneva Street for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that when she came back home she noticed her exterior storm door and interior door were open. She said $1,500 in cash was taken from an envelope in the bedroom as well as $800 worth of collectable coins that were in a pill bottle.

On Dec. 10, the woman called to report additional items that she discovered had also been stolen. She said that her mini iPad had been taken and she was able to track it using the "Find My" feature. She said that it was at the 1200 block of Marquette Street.

Officers went to the residence that the iPad was pinging at, and noticed a man going up and down the stairs and into the basement while knocking on the door. A woman who answered the door said it was a duplex and there was a lower level. The officers went down the stairs to the basement and could hear the ringing noise of the iPad on the "Find My" feature.

A man, later identified as Smith, was found hiding behind the furnace. Smith said he is on probation and, when asked about the iPad, said he got it from his friend. He then said "I knew it was probably stolen or something." He said he got it a couple of days ago. Officers also found a plastic jar on the floor with quite a bit of change spread out.

Smith was taken into custody and the area was searched. Officers found a number of gift cards and other ID cards on a shelf. A number of other stolen items were found in the same room as the iPad including other iPads, tablets, phones, jewelry, credit cards, gift cards, money, ammunition and sunglasses.

Smith was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

