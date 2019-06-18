RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released a surveillance photograph of the suspect in the fatal shooting of off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland Monday night at Teezers Tavern, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
Radio reports Monday night indicated the shooter was a black man in his 20s, about 5-foot-8-inches and weighing about 150 pounds. Police on the scene Monday night said the man fled north over a fence. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black bandanna during the robbery, police said.
Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was shot trying to stop an armed robbery at approximately 9:40 p.m., police said.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-733 or 800-807-8477.
Today's mugshots: June 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William T. Chaney Jr.
William T. Chaney Jr., Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Augie N. Marsh
Augie N. Marsh, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, aggravated battery, substantial battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Maurice McCurty
Maurice McCurty, 500 block of 11th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Sir Charles N. Monroe
Sir Charles N. Monroe (a.k.a. Sir Charles Moo-Moo), 1600 block of State Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Robert R. Myhre
Robert R. Myhre, 1400 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Scott M. Politowski
Scott M. Politowski, Mount Pleasant, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency rescue worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Rebecca L. Reinke
Rebecca L. Reinke, Fond du Lac, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams).
Tiffany M. Sturm
Tiffany M. Sturm, Fond du Lac, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams).
Kaleb D. Weaver
Kaleb D. Weaver, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Alex D. Boughton
Alex D. Boughton, 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marquon A. Carter
Marquon A. Carter, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael Henry Dzurick
Michael Henry Dzurick, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Harold T. Hampton
Harold T. Hampton, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, stalking, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, resisting an officer.
Ronell Hibbler
Ronell Hibbler, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Everett Anthony Johnson
Everett Anthony Johnson, Chicago, IL, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah D. Mosley
Elijah D. Mosley, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa A. Padilla
Melissa A. Padilla, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, contributing to the delinquency of a child.