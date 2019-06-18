{{featured_button_text}}
Teezers suspect

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is searching for this man. He is the suspect in Monday night's armed robbery of Teezer's Tavern that left an off-duty Racine Police officer fatally shot.

RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released a surveillance photograph of the suspect in the fatal shooting of off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland Monday night at Teezers Tavern, 1936 Lathrop Ave.

Radio reports Monday night indicated the shooter was a black man in his 20s, about 5-foot-8-inches and weighing about 150 pounds. Police on the scene Monday night said the man fled north over a fence. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black bandanna during the robbery, police said.

Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was shot trying to stop an armed robbery at approximately 9:40 p.m., police said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-733 or 800-807-8477.

