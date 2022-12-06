 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigators are still looking for Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger, a Burlington woman who disappeared 33 years ago

Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger of Burlington disappeared 33 years ago this week.

BURLINGTON — Tuesday marked the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Investigators are still looking for her.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew O’Brien Krueger when she lived in Burlington in the 1980s.

On Dec. 7, 1989, O’Brien Krueger was reported missing by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and Kerry’s parents, the RCSO said in a news release.

Tracey told police that, on the evening of Dec. 5, 1989, Kerry received a phone call from work asking her to attend a trade show beginning the next morning for a coworker who was unable to attend.

According to Tracey, the trade show was out of state and Kerry agreed to go to the show. Tracey advised that Kerry had left their residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, 1989, for a flight out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger of Burlington was 31 at the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 3-year-old daughter. 

Kerry’s supervisor reported that no trade shows were scheduled and no employees, including Kerry, were scheduled to attend any trade shows at that time.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger of Burlington was 31 at the time of her disappearance. Pictured here, she smiles with her daughter, who was 3 when her mom disappeared.
Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger of Burlington, left, disappeared 33 years ago this week.

Kerry was 31 at the time of her disappearance, and she left behind a 3-year-old daughter. Kerry’s family advised she would not have left on her own accord.

Those with information regarding the disappearance of Kerry are to contact Investigator Tommy Sharrett at 262-886-8493 or TommySharrett@racinecounty.com.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330 or 888-636-9330.

