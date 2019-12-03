Investigation ongoing after vehicle struck by gunfire on LaSalle Street Sunday evening

RACINE — At 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, gunshots were heard on the 1800 block of LaSalle Street.
No injuries were reported, although one vehicle was struck by at least one bullet.
The investigation is considered ongoing, police said Monday evening.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Salvador Chiler
Salvador Chiler, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Clayton R Naylor
Clayton R Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Calista S Smith
Calista S Smith, 29400 block of River View Parkway, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Luis A Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luis A Garcia, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).