Investigation ongoing after vehicle struck by gunfire on LaSalle Street Sunday evening
Investigation ongoing after vehicle struck by gunfire on LaSalle Street Sunday evening

RACINE — At 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, gunshots were heard on the 1800 block of LaSalle Street.

No injuries were reported, although one vehicle was struck by at least one bullet.

The investigation is considered ongoing, police said Monday evening. 

