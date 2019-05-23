Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Police on Thursday released no new information regarding a fatal shooting of a teenager Wednesday night.

Crime scene tape hung Thursday morning in front of the porch at 1207 Center St. — a two-story home at the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th and Center streets. At least one Racine Police Department vehicle remained in front of the home on Thursday morning. 

A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the home at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, police confirmed. One man in handcuffs was observed being led away from the scene just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, before he was driven away in a police vehicle.

Police had not released the identity of the victim, or any details about the incidents, as of Thursday evening. 

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan