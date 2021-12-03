Investigation complete in death of first of two men to die in Racine County Jail last spring

RACINE — The investigation is complete in the death of the first of two men to die last spring in the Racine County Jail.

Following a multijurisdictional investigation, Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. died of “acute fentanyl toxicity” on May 29, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, and the death is being ruled as accidental by the Racine County Medical Examiner's office.

Authorities believed Ditello-Scott died of an accidental overdose.

Ditello-Scott, a 22-year-old father with a second child on the way at the time of his death, had been in Milwaukee with friends the night before his death. He was driving home to Whitewater when he was pulled over near Waterford by Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies after reportedly driving erratically.

Lt. Michael Luell, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, said in a phone call Friday morning that the autopsy report has been provided to Ditello-Scott’s attorney and family. The attorney, Kevin O'Connor, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The investigation into the death of Malcolm James, who died June 1 in the jail, is ongoing.

Initial probe completed in August

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department's initial investigations into both deaths was completed in August. It then fell to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office to close the cases and decide if anyone involved should face criminal charges.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Ditello-Scott had been booked into the jail, fell asleep in a cell that he was placed in at about 5:10 a.m. and was breathing when checked on. But when he was checked on just after 8 a.m., he was reported to have been “yellow in color and not breathing." He was pronounced dead soon after.

The RCSO said in a release Friday that, according to the KCSD’s investigation, “a review of the Body Worn Camera recordings showed while Ditello-Scott was in custody, deputies and correctional officers repeatedly asked Ditello-Scott if he was on any substance(s) other than marijuana. Ditello-Scott consistently stated he was not on any other substance. Ditello-Scott stated on several occasions that he was just very tired because he had not slept in the past few days.”

No uses of force were reported, nor did Ditello-Scott ever appear to have contact with any other inmates.

Charges may follow

In a statement Friday afternoon, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said he has ordered an investigation into the death, citing “Len Bias” laws.

Len Bias, the second overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft, overdosed and died after using cocaine two days after being drafted. Laws were passed in the wake “that allowed for criminal prosecutions against all individuals involved in the supply chain that led to the victim possessing the controlled substance that caused their death.” As such, Schmaling indicates the intent to find who provided the fentanyl to Ditello-Scott, and perhaps have them arrested and face homicide charges.

In a statement, Schmaling said: “Every overdose death is a tragedy, and I am very concerned that there has been a 30% increase of overdose deaths, in a one-year period, in the United States. The reports are, during this same time period, over 100,000 people nationally have died from overdoses. Therefore, I am calling on the Racine County Metro Drug Task Force to continue its ‘Len Bias’ investigation into Ronquale’s death so that all of the individuals who are responsible for illegally peddling this poison can be held accountable in a court of law."

Should Sheriff's Office investigators uncover alleged crimes, they can be referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, which has shown willingness to file charges under Len Bias laws.

Second investigation

On May 29, James was arrested for allegedly having set his own apartment on fire during an apparent mental health crisis. Once in jail, video released by the Sheriff’s Office shows James repeatedly hitting his head, covered in a blanket, against the wall of his cell. The RCSO said that James was hospitalized multiple times for his behavior but was released back to jail each time.

In the video, a jail guard tries to talk with James, but he does not reply.

James was tased after officers entered the cell. It is unclear what other force was used. James' cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Luell said it is up to Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson to make a final decision on James' case before it can be closed and more information can be released.

O'Connor, who is representing the families of both James and Ditello-Scott, has alleged that James’ death is not related to him hitting his head against the wall.

On the afternoon of June 23, hours before the release of the video, O’Connor released what he said were partial results of an independent autopsy conducted on James' body. O’Connor alleges that James suffered no head wound.

The Sheriff’s Office initially said that James violently smashed his head against a wall on May 29 and then again on June 1 before he suffered a “medical event.”

O’Connor declined to share the full autopsy report or the name of the person who conducted it, other than saying it was a “preliminary report” conducted by, in his words, a “female Milwaukee pathologist.” O’Connor also displayed a diagram showing areas on the body where, he alleges, James had suffered injuries.

O’Connor displayed a body diagram which he said detailed the following injuries to James:

Three areas of lacerations

Six areas of puncture/burn wounds allegedly caused by a Taser

Three areas of abrasions, all to James’ left arm

No head wounds

