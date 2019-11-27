Investigation clears South Shore Fire Chief Stedman; litigation could come

As part of the investigation, Hubacher said she reviewed village policies on sexual harassment, which only pertains to village employees and not members of the public.

“Even if all of the allegations in the complaint are true, there’s no evidence that Chief Stedman engaged in any of these actions in his capacity as a village employee and thus there is no actionable personnel matter because policies address matters of employees in their capacity as employees and not as private citizens,” Hubacher said.

Hubacher said she was looking to find out if Stedman was acting in his capacity as chief, engaging in the conduct using village equipment and engaging in the conduct while at work.

“In other words, there had to be a nexus between the conduct and his employment as a village employee,” Huebacher said. “If he was acting in his capacity as fire chief or a village employee then there would be a determination. I would be looking into whether his conduct violated any village employee policies.”

Gallaher responds

Gallaher was present at the meeting with nearly a dozen supporters.