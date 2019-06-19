RACINE COUNTY — Interstate 94 has been shut down in both directions after an explosion caused multiple vehicles to catch fire, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
The incident occurred along I-94 at Highway 20 in Racine at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday. Schmaling confirmed that there are multiple victims. Early scanner reports that a semi trailer exploded, however, that was not able to be immediately confirmed.
A reporter on scene said that the crash occurred between highways C and K.
Drivers approaching from both the north and south should avoid the interstate as it is fully shut down at Highway K, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation alerts.
Scanner reports indicate that Flight for Life has been called.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
