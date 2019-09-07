{{featured_button_text}}
All three lanes of northbound Interstate 94 at Seven Mile Road were at a standstill as of 1 p.m. Saturday, evidently because of a crash in Milwaukee County. Traffic began moving there again about 1:20 p.m.

 STEPHANIE JONES, Stepanie.Jones@journaltimes.com

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, another accident in the northbound lanes occurred about noon Saturday and tied up all three lanes.

At about 1:20 p.m., traffic that had backed up into Racine County began to move again.

