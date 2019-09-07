CALEDONIA — All three lanes of northbound Interstate 94 at Seven Mile Road were at a standstill as of 1 p.m. Saturday, evidently because of a crash in Milwaukee County.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, another accident in the northbound lanes occurred about noon Saturday and tied up all three lanes.
At about 1:20 p.m., traffic that had backed up into Racine County began to move again.
