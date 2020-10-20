Quote "I’m so afraid for my baby.” Evelyn Anderson, mother of Racine County Jail inmate

RACINE — The Racine County Jail has said it is functionally impossible to keep COVID-19 out. Since the start of the year, between long-term inmates and new suspected lawbreakers coming in and attorneys and hundreds of jail staff and contractors, an estimated 5,000 people have stepped foot in the jail.

But once inmates started getting sick, attorneys and family members of inmates have said the jail has not been forthcoming about how many have fallen ill. Inmates themselves have told family members they are unable to find out about cases inside their own unit, leading to rumors of outbreaks that jail staff say exaggerate the presence of the novel coronavirus within its 876-bed facility.

As of Friday, 18 people in the jail were considered COVID-positive, the Racine County Sheriff's Office (which operates the jail) confirmed to The Journal Times upon request after several family members spoke out about not being able to learn about what was going on inside. Another 13 recoveries have been reported since the first inmate tested positive on May 21, making for a total of 31 confirmed cases. Only one inmate has been taken to the hospital after testing positive, and that individual has since recovered, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has repeatedly cited privacy laws with families and attorneys for not disclosing how many inmates are sick, which specific inmates are sick and where they are located within the jail. As a result, inmates and their loved ones have begun to fear they aren’t being tested enough while living in a situation where social distancing is impossible.

“They’re in there paying for their crime, I get it, but they’re treating them like animals,” said Luz Davila, who said her son Angel Cruz has tested positive since being taken into the jail in February.

Two weeks ago, at least half a dozen inmates called their public defenders, telling them to avoid the jail for a while since an outbreak had been detected, according to Assistant State Public Defender Grant Henderson. But, Henderson said, the jail never told attorneys about that.

"I just want to be safe when I go to work,” Henderson said. “We’re all looking for clarity. It’s not about attacking the jail."

Fear behind bars and on the outside

Family members and loved ones of inmates have mostly only been able to hear what’s going on from inmates directly when they connect via monitored video chats and phone calls.

When family members call the jail to get information, they say they are told next to nothing. That denial of information has allowed rumors to propagate and led to a worsening of relations between law enforcement and the public.

“I started calling the jail … they wouldn’t tell me anything,” said Lizzy Winston, fiancée of inmate Vernon Whittaker. “It’s horrible down there … the jail is crazy.”

Inmates like Henry Gryer Jr. and Deandre Anderson have asthma, thus putting them at much higher risk of suffering serious complications or dying if they fall ill with a respiratory illness like the one caused by the novel coronavirus.

Anderson’s mother and mother-in-law told The Journal Times that he has been forced to share a pod with other men who are suspected to have tested positive for COVID-19, although the jail says once an inmate says they are experiencing COVID-like symptoms they are moved out of shared areas with those who aren't experiencing symptoms.

“This COVID could kill someone with a lowered immune system like my son … I’m very afraid for my son’s life with his asthma,” said Evelyn Anderson, Deandre’s mom. “It’s like they’re saying ‘We’re putting you in there so you can catch it’ … I’m so afraid for my baby.”

Deandre's mother-in-law, Paula Andersen, filed a grievance with the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 2. In it, she wrote that her son-in-law had been moved from cell-to-cell three times in a week without explanation, adding to feelings of panic. She wrote: “He has put in at least 10 requests inquiring what was going on with no response. He is a human, not an animal. I am a concerned mother.”

LaSonjia Smith, Gryer’s mother, told The Journal Times on Friday that “If my son gets sick and catches COVID-19, I’m going to sue (the Health Department) and I’m going to sue the jail.”

Gryer has been placed into an isolation unit — which inmates know as “The Hole” — after refusing to stay in a cell that had recently been vacated by someone who tested positive, according to his mother, sister and girlfriend. However, Gryer has also been accused of attempting to incite a riot for trying to rile up others regarding the jail's COVID-19 response.

On Oct. 4, Gryer was video chatting with his girlfriend, Kitchiana Howard, from his unit’s shared space. He started complaining about conditions in the jail, so she started livestreaming the conversation on Facebook Live. In the video, inmates claimed they haven’t been able to clean their living spaces and held up bags of garbage that they claimed haven’t been removed from the pod; the jail says the garbage is actually cleaned out at least twice daily and that the complaints are unfounded.

After that video went live, Howard and Gryer temporarily lost their ability to video chat.

“Due to me going live and exposing the mistreatment of these men and the disgusting conditions, they have blocked my visiting account,” Howard said in a video she posted on Facebook the next day. “Not only have they blocked my visiting account, but they have took my guy and isolated my guy so he cannot get on the phone and he cannot get onto any other visits to try to inform anybody as to what’s going on, on the outside, with this COVID outbreak. Really unfair. Really unjust … They need your help. They’re not going to be heard.”

The numbers

As of Friday morning, there were 577 inmates in the jail. This time last year, the jail’s population was near 790.

There are also approximately 110 staff members and another 25-30 contracted employees who work full-time in RCJ. That makes the current active positive rate around 2.5%.

The coronavirus “is just going to come through the doors here,” Jail Administrator Capt. Bradley Friend said matter-of-factly Friday after leading a Journal Times reporter on a tour through the jail. “We are effectively managing the pandemic here.”

Considering how 5,000 individuals have stepped foot in the jail since Jan. 1, the jail said that the total COVID-positive testing rate is 0.6%, a percentage that Friend and Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans both said is lower than many other correctional institutions.

On May 26, which was five days after the first inmate tested positive for COVID-19, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said during his State of the County address that the Racine County Jail still had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The delay was due to slowness in testing that was common in the early months of the pandemic across Wisconsin, Evans said, a problem that has largely been addressed at the state level as laboratory capabilities have been expanded.

When an inmate is suspected of carrying the coronavirus, the jail says it will immediately isolate them and then place the others who they share a dayroom with in “isolation” — meaning those who might be exposed won’t be able to move or mingle with others, thus reducing the risk of mass exposure.

That’s on top of the stages of quarantine for new inmates. When COVID-19 protocols were first instituted on Feb. 28, incoming inmates stopped being placed in dayrooms with the rest of the jail population for at least two weeks to make sure they wouldn’t bring the coronavirus to others.

Friend blamed “the media” for the remaining simmering levels of nervousness, not the jail’s own policies.

“When you turn on the TV, all they see is COVID! COVID! COVID! COVID!” Friend said of the news programs inmates often watch.

“We have to quell this unreasonable sense of emergency,” Evans added.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has maintained that it has been ahead of the game when it comes to containing the virus, by:

Having stockpile of 30,000 gallons of Virex Disinfectant Cleaner, which two jail employees on overtime are constantly using to spray down rooms, surfaces and floors throughout the jail;

Using a grant to purchase a $41,879 Skytron 1140 Sentry Disinfection Robot, which uses UV light to kill DNA and RNA and is advertised to be 99.999% effective “in the reduction of coronavirus;”

Placing hand sanitizer throughout the facility, although it is not available immediately to inmates since it is dangerous to ingest; and

Endeavoring to move non-violent offenders out of incarceration as fast as possible.

Correctional officers and other Sheriff’s Office employees have personally called family members of some inmates, helping non-violent offenders make bond to get them out faster, while the court system has been allowing more people facing charges go free while being remotely tracked rather than placing them behind bars.

Last week, Jamie McClendon, a local defense attorney who unsuccessfully ran for judge in 2019, had asked Friend why attorneys weren't being told about COVID's presence in the jail. Friend, in an email that McClendon shared with The Journal Times, replied: “The Racine County Jail is one of the few large facilities in the Midwest who has been able to avoid a major outbreak in the jail. Everything, including the few cases we have right now have been manageable. I’d like to think that we’ve been doing something right for the past 10 months.”

This report has been compiled through interviews with more than half a dozen inmates' family members and significant others, conversations with three attorneys who represent inmates, and was informed by a Friday tour of the Racine County Jail.

