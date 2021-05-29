Inmate was to be let out for 5 hours for his sister’s funeral; Dept. of Corrections said no

Judge Robert Repischak went beyond that, saying a deputy wouldn’t be needed and approving the furlough, so long as Bell wore a GPS tracker from the time he left the jail at 11 a.m. Friday and that he would be back at the jail by 4 p.m. that day.

On Tuesday, Bell and his loved ones figured he’d be able to see his family again come Friday. But then the DOC stepped in, asserting it would be a risk to let Bell out even for just a few hours, even though local elected authorities (i.e., the district attorney and Judge Repischak) didn’t come to the same conclusion.

“The last week had been full of hopefulness, hoping he’d be able to get out, that they’d be able to see and hear the severity of the situation,” Ashley Stuckey, Bell’s girlfriend of eight years, said during an interview Thursday evening.

“To just find out the court system would agree to him getting out and the DA would agree to get him out, but for the people who were supposed to be working with him (the DOC and his probation officer) to not let him get out — it’s devastating.”

Allegations