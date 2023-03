STURTEVANT — An inmate at Racine Correctional Institution suffered multiple injuries after allegedly getting into a fight with his cellmate.

Alexie Reyes, 34, of West Allis was charged with felony counts of battery by prisoners and aggravated battery.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 2, a deputy was sent to the Racine Correctional Institution at 2019 Wisconsin St. after a report of a fight between inmates.

Reyes reportedly got into a fight with another inmate in their cell.

The inmate reportedly suffered significant bruising on the left side of his face and neck, as well as a brain bleed.

The injuries reportedly were compounded because the inmate is taking blood thinners and receiving chemotherapy treatment.

The deputy spoke to Reyes, who reportedly said the inmate had an awful attitude and was always grumpy.

Reyes allegedly claimed the inmate was being disrespectful and called him racial slurs.

According to the complaint, Reyes admitted that he “finally lost his cool” and punched the inmate several times — including after the inmate had fallen to the ground and did not fight back.

The deputy also spoke to the inmate at the hospital.

The inmate reportedly said that Reyes called him into their cell and once the correctional staff left, Reyes began to attack him.

The complaint said the inmate denied using racial slurs and said that it would be foolish to antagonize Reyes because he is bigger, stronger and younger.

Reyes was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

