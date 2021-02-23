Inmate in Sturtevant prison allegedly concussed a corrections officer by kicking him in the jaw

STURTEVANT — An inmate who allegedly kicked a corrections officer in the jaw has now been charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.
According to a criminal complaint:
A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation of an assault allegedly committed by Dominique M. Gaines, 31, at the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St.
The deputy spoke with a corrections officer who said he was assisting in the transfer of Gaines from one housing unit to another. Upon entering his cell, Gaines took a fighting stance and said he was going to "get around that shield and hit you in your (expletive)." He then maneuvered around the shield and kicked him under his helmet on the lower jaw, causing the helmet to fly off. He then kicked him to the right side of his head just below the ear. Gaines said "got you (expletives)."
The officer was treated at a Kenosha-area hospital for blunt force trauma and a concussion.
Gaines was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Gaines was sentenced to prison in August of last year after he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of substantial battery in a Waukesha County case. In 2016, he was accused of "Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer" in Dane County, for which he ended up being sentenced to probation. He also has multiple sexual assault and domestic abuse convictions.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cameron A McGee
Cameron A McGee, 1600 block of Murray Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Montray L Morris
Montray L Morris, 900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Karrie R Wittlieff
Karrie R Wittlieff, 600 block of Sixth Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Erin M Murphy
Erin M Murphy, 5500 block of Scenery Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Marquiese L Peet-Williams
Marquiese L Peet-Williams, 4400 block of 21st Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Craig E Ramsay
Craig E Ramsay, 5600 block of 88th Avenue, Kenosha, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demarcus L Bell
Demarcus L Bell, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Dominique M Gaines
Dominique M Gaines, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, battery by prisoners.
David L Harris
David L Harris, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.