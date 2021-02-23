 Skip to main content
Inmate in Sturtevant prison allegedly concussed a corrections officer by kicking him in the jaw
Inmate in Sturtevant prison allegedly concussed a corrections officer by kicking him in the jaw

STURTEVANT — An inmate who allegedly kicked a corrections officer in the jaw has now been charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation of an assault allegedly committed by Dominique M. Gaines, 31, at the Racine Correctional Institution, 2019 Wisconsin St.

Dominique Gaines

Gaines

The deputy spoke with a corrections officer who said he was assisting in the transfer of Gaines from one housing unit to another. Upon entering his cell, Gaines took a fighting stance and said he was going to "get around that shield and hit you in your (expletive)." He then maneuvered around the shield and kicked him under his helmet on the lower jaw, causing the helmet to fly off. He then kicked him to the right side of his head just below the ear. Gaines said "got you (expletives)."

The officer was treated at a Kenosha-area hospital for blunt force trauma and a concussion.

Gaines was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Gaines was sentenced to prison in August of last year after he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of substantial battery in a Waukesha County case. In 2016, he was accused of "Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer" in Dane County, for which he ended up being sentenced to probation. He also has multiple sexual assault and domestic abuse convictions.

