Inmate faces charges after allegedly refusing to take meds, flooding his cell, spitting at officers

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail who authorities said wouldn't take his medication is now facing charges after he allegedly flooded his cell and spat at officers.
Bryan J. Krueger, 56, from Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of assault by prisoners and misdemeanor counts of interference with fire fighting equipment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a deputy was assigned to the Racine County Jail and was informed about an incident that happened at around 7:30 p.m. involving Krueger.
Krueger refused to take his medication and refused to return it to medical staff, the deputy reported. He then started to flood his cell. When the correctional officer tried to turn the water off he began throwing water and spitting at the officer. Another officer arrived and Krueger continued to whip water from a towel and spit at the officers. The sprinkler in Krueger's cell was damaged and it would cost around $200 to repair.
Krueger has an adjourned initial court appearance set for May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
