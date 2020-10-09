Inmate allegedly sent death threat to judge, family

WATERFORD — A Waupun Correctional Institution inmate allegedly sent a letter threatening to kill an area judge.
Daniel R. McBride, 53, was charged with a felony threat to a judge.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 19, an officer was assigned to investigate a threat written to a Waterford judge by Waupun inmate McBride.
In the letter, McBride stated the judge will “die (expletive),” “your family will die and so will you,” and “bullets, bullets, bye bye (expletive).” There was also a stick figure in the letter with dashed lines going from the body labeled as “bullet holes.”
McBride had been recently removed from the “mail monitor program,” but would be put back on it due to the letter. He had been convicted of this same offense four times in the past.
McBride was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
