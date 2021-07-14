 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate allegedly had multiple baggies of cocaine in his pants

Inmate allegedly had multiple baggies of cocaine in his pants

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly had multiple baggies of cocaine in his pants.

Jill Biden to Travel to Japan for 2021 Olympic Summer Games. First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Tokyo, Japan, for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. . Her office released an official statement on July 13, announcing her intent to attend. . First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games will be held on July 23, 2021. Additional information and details to come, via Office of the First Lady. President Joe Biden will not be joining her for the trip, according to two senior administration officials. . That means this will be First Lady Biden’s first solo international trip since President Biden took office. . She previously traveled internationally with him to the United Kingdom for the G7 leaders’ summit in June. . Prior to the First Lady’s announcement, it was unclear whether she would be allowed to attend the Tokyo games. . Olympic organizers announced last week that spectators would be banned due to COVID-19 concerns. . Japan has declared a state of emergency effective until August 22. The President supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators. He has pride in the US athletes who have trained for Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, via CNN

Rashad R. Lewis, 31, of the 1200 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, corrections staff were alerted to an active fight involving Lewis and another inmate.

Rashad Lewis

Lewis

As staff escorted Lewis, he became agitated and began yelling for a jail supervisor and not wanting to walk back to his cell. An officer then picked up an item that was immediately behind Lewis; reportedly, it was a ripped-off corner of a sandwich bag containing a large rock in it. There also were allegedly 12 individual baggies containing powder in them. Both tested positive for cocaine and weighed 4.9 grams.

A review of camera footage shows the baggie fall from the pant leg of Lewis onto the floor. A search of his cell showed a lighter that was concealed in a Styrofoam lunch tray.

Lewis was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News