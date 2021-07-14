Inmate allegedly had multiple baggies of cocaine in his pants

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly had multiple baggies of cocaine in his pants.
Rashad R. Lewis, 31, of the 1200 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver between 1-5 grams of cocaine.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, corrections staff were alerted to an active fight involving Lewis and another inmate.
As staff escorted Lewis, he became agitated and began yelling for a jail supervisor and not wanting to walk back to his cell. An officer then picked up an item that was immediately behind Lewis; reportedly, it was a ripped-off corner of a sandwich bag containing a large rock in it. There also were allegedly 12 individual baggies containing powder in them. Both tested positive for cocaine and weighed 4.9 grams.
A review of camera footage shows the baggie fall from the pant leg of Lewis onto the floor. A search of his cell showed a lighter that was concealed in a Styrofoam lunch tray.
Lewis was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
