Inmate allegedly had been brewing alcohol in Racine County Jail's kitchen 'for some time' and distributing it

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail who allegedly led was brewing alcohol in the jail's kitchen and distributing it to other inmates, and also got into a fight with another inmate, is facing new criminal charges.

Erik E. Paulson, 29, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of prisoner use of intoxicating liquor and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 23, a jail staff member reported that Paulson and another inmate were involved in a fight in the kitchen. Camera footage showed him walk up to the other inmate and throw multiple punches, according to the complaint.

After jail staff arrived, Paulson fought back against being handcuffed and an electronic control device was used against him. On his person, jail staff reported finding a bottle on him with alcohol.

The other inmate said that Paulson had been acting strange that day and thought he was intoxicated. He told Paulson to "shut the (expletive) up" before Paulson punched him multiple times in the face.

Paulson had a .193 blood alcohol concentration and claimed he found a bottle in the storage closet by the kitchen that smelled like alcohol so he drank it.