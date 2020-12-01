Inmate allegedly had been brewing alcohol in jail kitchen 'for some time' and distributing it

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail who allegedly was brewing alcohol in the jail’s kitchen and distributing it to other inmates, and also got into a fight with another inmate, is facing new criminal charges.
Erik E. Paulson, 29, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of prisoner use of intoxicating liquor and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 23, a jail staff member reported that Paulson and another inmate were involved in a fight in the kitchen. Camera footage showed him walk up to the other inmate and throw multiple punches, according to the complaint.
After jail staff arrived, Paulson fought back against being handcuffed and an electronic control device was used against him. On his person, jail staff reported finding a bottle on him with alcohol.
The other inmate said that Paulson had been acting strange that day and thought he was intoxicated. He told Paulson to “shut the (expletive) up” before Paulson punched him multiple times in the face.
Paulson had a 0.193 blood alcohol concentration and claimed he found a bottle in the storage closet by the kitchen that smelled like alcohol so he drank it.
The man who said he was punched said he thought Paulson was the one brewing the alcohol because he was distributing it. According to the man, Paulson would disappear into the storage area behind the coolers in the kitchen.
The man also said that he believed “the brewing operation had been going on for some time and he believed this was the second batch” Paulson brewed, according to the complaint.
Upon the questioning of other inmates, the complaint states that one tested had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.021.
Paulson was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. According to the Racine County Inmate Search online, he is being held in the Racine County Jail on a Department of Corrections hold.
An open case against him was filed in November 2019 in Iowa County, which is about 25 miles west of Madison; that case includes charges of battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jesse A Berryman
Jesse A Berryman, 900 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments).
Andrew J Buckley
Andrew J Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Floyd A Cooper III
Floyd (aka Toozie) A Cooper III, 400 block of Park View Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony D Lipsey
Anthony D Lipsey, 1800 block of Racine Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), take vehicle without owner's consent by use or threat of force (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony personal ID theft (financial gain, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), fraudulent use of a credit card, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Chandler L Pierce
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Chandler (aka Spuaky Playa-Hata) L Pierce, 3300 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Quadell BM Pritchett
Quadell BM Pritchett, 4000 block Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Juan M Orta Jr.
Juan M Orta Jr., 2000 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Erik E Paulson
Erik E Paulson, prisoner use intoxicating liquor, disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.