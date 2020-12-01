 Skip to main content
Inmate allegedly had been brewing alcohol in jail kitchen 'for some time' and distributing it
RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail who allegedly was brewing alcohol in the jail’s kitchen and distributing it to other inmates, and also got into a fight with another inmate, is facing new criminal charges.

Erik E. Paulson, 29, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of prisoner use of intoxicating liquor and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 23, a jail staff member reported that Paulson and another inmate were involved in a fight in the kitchen. Camera footage showed him walk up to the other inmate and throw multiple punches, according to the complaint.

After jail staff arrived, Paulson fought back against being handcuffed and an electronic control device was used against him. On his person, jail staff reported finding a bottle on him with alcohol.

Erik Paulson

Paulson

The other inmate said that Paulson had been acting strange that day and thought he was intoxicated. He told Paulson to “shut the (expletive) up” before Paulson punched him multiple times in the face.

Paulson had a 0.193 blood alcohol concentration and claimed he found a bottle in the storage closet by the kitchen that smelled like alcohol so he drank it.

The man who said he was punched said he thought Paulson was the one brewing the alcohol because he was distributing it. According to the man, Paulson would disappear into the storage area behind the coolers in the kitchen.

The man also said that he believed “the brewing operation had been going on for some time and he believed this was the second batch” Paulson brewed, according to the complaint.

Upon the questioning of other inmates, the complaint states that one tested had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.021.

Paulson was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. According to the Racine County Inmate Search online, he is being held in the Racine County Jail on a Department of Corrections hold.

An open case against him was filed in November 2019 in Iowa County, which is about 25 miles west of Madison; that case includes charges of battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

