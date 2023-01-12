 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Inmate allegedly exposed himself to other inmates, spat on an officer

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine inmate allegedly exposed himself to other inmates and spat on an officer.

Cage the Elephant Singer , Charged with Criminal Weapons, Possession in New York. On January 5, Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz was arrested at Manhattan's Bowery Hotel. On January 5, Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz was arrested at Manhattan's Bowery Hotel. NBC reports that authorities have now said that Shultz has been charged with criminal weapons possession after police found two loaded guns in his possession. NBC reports that authorities have now said that Shultz has been charged with criminal weapons possession after police found two loaded guns in his possession. According to a criminal complaint, the 39-year-old singer was reportedly seen in the hotel lobby bathroom pulling a gun from his front pants pocket. . According to a criminal complaint, the 39-year-old singer was reportedly seen in the hotel lobby bathroom pulling a gun from his front pants pocket. . The complaint states that a search warrant revealed two loaded .45-caliber handguns in a bag in Schultz's hotel room. On December 6, Schultz was arraigned and had bail set at $10,000 cash or $30,000 bond. NBC reports that the singer is expected back in court on January 11. NBC reports that Schultz's lawyer, Sanford Talkin, declined to comment on the matter. . In 2008, Cage the Elephant released their first album "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked.". In 2019, the band released their latest album 'Social Cues.'. The band won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album first in 2017 for 'Tell Me I'm Pretty' and again in 2020 for 'Social Cues.'. The band won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album first in 2017 for 'Tell Me I'm Pretty' and again in 2020 for 'Social Cues.'
Prakash Patel

Patel

Prakash B. Patel, 24, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department moved Patel into another cell at the Racine County Jail because he was being disruptive and exposing himself to other inmates.

Patel was moved and the cell bars were closed. He then spat at the deputies and struck one in the left cheek and left arm. He spat another time but did not hit any of the deputies.

Patel was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

Mount Pleasant man charged with 10 robberies between Sept. 2-Dec. 31

A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man was charged with 10 felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, two felony counts of attempted burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands told to flee California floods and rainstorms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News