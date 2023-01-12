Inmate allegedly exposed himself to other inmates, spat on an officer

RACINE — A Racine inmate allegedly exposed himself to other inmates and spat on an officer.

Prakash B. Patel, 24, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department moved Patel into another cell at the Racine County Jail because he was being disruptive and exposing himself to other inmates.

Patel was moved and the cell bars were closed. He then spat at the deputies and struck one in the left cheek and left arm. He spat another time but did not hit any of the deputies.

Patel was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 9, 2023 Today's mugshots: Jan. 9 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Bryce Kathryn Casper Bryce Kathryn Casper, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. Amanda K. Colley Amanda K. Colley, 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order. Katherine M. Dixon Katherine M. Dixon, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000). Cornelius T. Evans Cornelius T. Evans, Homeless, Racine, armed carjacking, attempting to flee or elude an officer. Sergio A. Franco Barcelata Sergio A. Franco Barcelata, Zion, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia. Kristen B. Gardner NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Kristen B. Gardner, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dionte A. Holmes Dionte (aka Andres Moses) A. Holmes, 6000 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Prakash B. Patel Prakash B. Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct. Christopher W. Smith Christopher W. Smith, Denmark, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping. Shatrice X. Staten Shatrice X. Staten, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct. Nucquan L. Thomas Nucquan L. Thomas, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct. Orlin L. Webster Orlin (aka Hut) L. Webster, Oneida, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Vincent E. Wells Vincent E. Wells, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Satuan S. Nash Satuan S. Nash, 900 block of High Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Terellus A. Bolton Jr. Terellus A. Bolton Jr., 2000 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Darriontay R. Danzy Darriontay R. Danzy, 1800 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.