RACINE  — A Racine County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly battering another inmate who refused to stop singing country songs.

Dustin Hampton, 33, of Praire Du Chien, is charged with battery by a prisoner as a repeat offender, a class H felony.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hampton walked over to the victim, another inmate in the jail, as the other man sat at a table in the day room while eating breakfast. Hampton then pushed the victim with both hands, causing the man to fall and hit his head against a chair. The fall caused a two-inch laceration to the victim’s head.

After the altercation, Hampton told a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy that he was annoyed with the victim because he was walking around the day room singing country songs. Hampton asked the victim to stop singing, and the other man refused and said, “What are you going to do about it?”

Hampton has a lengthy list of convictions and incarcerations in Wisconsin, dating back to possession of a controlled substance in 2003.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m., Oct. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

