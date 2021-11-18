Inmate allegedly attacked correctional officer with broom because he wanted shower

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a correctional officer who had to be treated for wounds to his hand and bruising on his thigh. He told the deputy that at 6:33 p.m. that day, Brown was demanding a shower and was upset he wasn’t getting what he wanted. He then began shoving a broom handle through a food slot on the jail door in a jabbing motion at him. Later, as he moved past the door, Brown allegedly hit him in the thigh with the broom.