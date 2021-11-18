 Skip to main content
Inmate allegedly attacked correctional officer with broom because he wanted shower

RACINE — An inmate allegedly attacked a correctional officer with a broom because he wanted to take a shower.

Larvizo Larenzo Brown, 40, of the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 9, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., for an incident with a prisoner.

Larvizo Brown

Brown

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a correctional officer who had to be treated for wounds to his hand and bruising on his thigh. He told the deputy that at 6:33 p.m. that day, Brown was demanding a shower and was upset he wasn’t getting what he wanted. He then began shoving a broom handle through a food slot on the jail door in a jabbing motion at him. Later, as he moved past the door, Brown allegedly hit him in the thigh with the broom.

Brown was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

