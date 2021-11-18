Inmate allegedly attacked correctional officer with broom because he wanted shower

RACINE — An inmate allegedly attacked a correctional officer with a broom because he wanted to take a shower.
Larvizo Larenzo Brown, 40, of the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 9, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., for an incident with a prisoner.
Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a correctional officer who had to be treated for wounds to his hand and bruising on his thigh. He told the deputy that at 6:33 p.m. that day, Brown was demanding a shower and was upset he wasn’t getting what he wanted. He then began shoving a broom handle through a food slot on the jail door in a jabbing motion at him. Later, as he moved past the door, Brown allegedly hit him in the thigh with the broom.
Brown was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roland L Harris
Roland L Harris, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Konta L Smith
Konta L Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Anthony J Reuss
Anthony J Reuss, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kye L Bass
Kye L Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Larvizo Larenzo Brown
Larvizo (aka X Vizo) Larenzo Brown, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.