Inmate allegedly assaulted his cellmate after argument over cleanliness of cell

RACINE — An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted his cellmate after they argued about the cleanliness of their cell.
Devon J. Davidson, 30, from Zion, Illinois, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, May 5, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was assigned to investigate an assault that occurred in the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave. An inmate had been assaulted by Davidson in their cell, it was reported.
The deputy spoke with the inmate who said, earlier that day, he and Davidson an argument over his cleanliness in their cell.
After the argument, he want to the bars of the cell to speak with other inmates. Davidson then attacked him from behind, punching him in the back of the head and throwing him down onto the bottom bunk.
Davidson then got on top of him and began to punch him several times. When he tried to get up, Davidson threw him to the ground and began banging his head against the floor. The victim got up, but Davidson pinned him against the bars of the cell and headbutted him in the back of the head several times.
He said that as his head was being shoved into the bars, he noticed what felt like hot water on his face and realized he was bleeding. He saw his blood on the ground and was suffering pain to the back of his head and the right side of his face. He was transported to the hospital and received four stitches to an injury on his forehead.
Davidson has an adjourned initial court appearance through Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
