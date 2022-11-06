Inmate accused of throwing a cup with urine at a correctional officer

RACINE — An 18-year-old Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of throwing a cup filled with urine at a correctional officer.
James Klukas, 18, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of assault by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was sent to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave. for an assault.
Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a corrections sergeant who said that on 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Klukas threw urine on a corrections officer. Surveillance video showed Klukas take a Styrofoam cup from the sink area of his cell. He then scooped up urine from his toilet bowl and then went to the cell bars. A correctional officer then walked past the cell and Klukas threw the cup of urine at him.
During the incident, Klukas could be heard saying “I pissed in that cup” and “I don’t give a (expletive).”
The deputy then spoke to the correctional officer who said that as he walked past Klukas’ cell, he felt a wet liquid on his neck, shirt and right side of his clothing. He said an odd smell emitted from his clothes and he believed the liquid was a mixture of urine and toilet water. It was also learned that Klukas was mule kicking his cell bars due to being written up and shouted “I pissed in that cup and threw it at one of your CO’s and I don’t really give a (expletive)!”
Klukas was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is on Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 4, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Benjamin L. Bower
Benjamin L. Bower, 1000 block of State Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Robert L. Mayle
Robert L. Mayle, 100 block of North 3rd Street, Waterford, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Andrae T. Randle Virgil
Andrae T. Randle Virgil, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Donetta L. Thomas
Donetta L. Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), possession of THC.
Louise A. Blanton
Louise A. Blanton, 1300 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.