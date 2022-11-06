Inmate accused of throwing a cup with urine at a correctional officer

RACINE — An 18-year-old Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of throwing a cup filled with urine at a correctional officer.

James Klukas, 18, of the 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of assault by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was sent to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave. for an assault.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a corrections sergeant who said that on 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Klukas threw urine on a corrections officer. Surveillance video showed Klukas take a Styrofoam cup from the sink area of his cell. He then scooped up urine from his toilet bowl and then went to the cell bars. A correctional officer then walked past the cell and Klukas threw the cup of urine at him.

During the incident, Klukas could be heard saying “I pissed in that cup” and “I don’t give a (expletive).”

The deputy then spoke to the correctional officer who said that as he walked past Klukas’ cell, he felt a wet liquid on his neck, shirt and right side of his clothing. He said an odd smell emitted from his clothes and he believed the liquid was a mixture of urine and toilet water. It was also learned that Klukas was mule kicking his cell bars due to being written up and shouted “I pissed in that cup and threw it at one of your CO’s and I don’t really give a (expletive)!”

Klukas was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is on Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.