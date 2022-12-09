 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate accused of punching officer in the face, trying to fight jail staff during court hearing

RACINE — An inmate has been accused of punching an officer in the face and trying to fight staff at the Racine County Jail during a virtual court hearing.

Tavias J. Tillman, 23, of Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, inmate Tillman was headed back from the inmate court hearing room of the Racine County Jail when he did not comply with orders to walk forward. 

Tillman then made eye contact with a Racine County Sheriff Department courtroom deputy and punched him in the face. Jail staff were called to detain Tillman. He began throwing punches at them to the point where a Taser was used to get Tillman on the ground.

In order to control Tillman, staff secured his ankles, legs and chest with straps.

Tillman was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on Feb. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

