Inmate accused of assaulting another prisoner, claimed he was going to "make an example out of someone"

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate has been accused of assaulting another inmate, claiming he was going to "make an example out of someone."

Maquan D. McAllister, 40, of the 3500 block of Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave. for an inmate fight. An inmate had a cut under his eye and was having trouble breathing.

The deputy went to Ascension All Saints Hospital to speak with the injured inmate, who said McAllister was making statements that he was going to "make an example out of someone in the dayroom." McAllister was making that statement all day, and eventually the victim confronted McAllister in the shower to fight him. McAllister hit him twice and the man lost consciousness. He recalled being on the ground and other inmates saying "(expletive), he hit the table pretty hard."

The deputy noticed a laceration under each of the man's eyes as well as red marks on his forehead. He told the deputy he had some bruising to the left side of his chest near his rib cage and that his lower left side molar tooth was chipped.

McAllister was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

On June 7, McAllister had been charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs as well as six felony bail jumping charges.