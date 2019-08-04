TOWN OF WATERFORD — Five people, one of whom was transported by Flight for Life, were injured after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 (Big Bend Road) and Wood Drive on Sunday afternoon.
At 1:40 p.m., a northbound minivan carrying four people began performing a U-turn at the intersection, according to Bill Miller, assistant chief of the Tichigan Fire Co. A northbound SUV carrying one person hit the minivan.
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries, required extrication and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life. The four people in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by fire personnel from Wind Lake, Vernon and Tichigan to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Miller did not know if any citations were issued following the crash.
The scene was cleared at about 2:25 p.m.
Andrai A. Barrios
Andrai A. Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (less than $500), felony bail jumping.
Deonta D. Butler
Deonta D. Butler, Milwaukee, receiving stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), felony bail jumping.
Keisha Marie Farrington
Keisha Marie Farrington, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Thomas G. Gray
Thomas G. Gray, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle.
Aaron D. Johnson
Aaron D. Johnson, Detroit, MI, felony personal identity theft, forgery, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), financial transaction card, fraudulent use (less than $2,500).
Freddie D. Manns III
Freddie D. Manns III, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, failure to register with the sex offender registry, obstructing an officer.
Dorcas D. Tate
Dorcas D. Tate, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/ manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), possession with intent to delivery (between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine).
Darryl E. Knowlin
Darryl E. Knowlin, 100 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Catherine Rabell
Catherine Rabell, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Daniel E. Lambert
Daniel E. Lambert, 1000 block of Reiley Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, manufacture/deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Skyler J. Nicewarner-Amettis Jr.
Skyler J. Nicewarner-Amettis Jr., manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than 100 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine with intent to distribute near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place with intent to distribute a controlled substance place near a school, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa J. Ochoa
Melissa J. Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than $500).
Eve M. Hoendervoogt
Eve M. Hoendervoogt, 300 block of Trail of Pines Lane, Rochester, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin C. Molina
Devin C. Molina, 600 block of Highway DD, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.