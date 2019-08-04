{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Five people, one of whom was transported by Flight for Life, were injured after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 (Big Bend Road) and Wood Drive on Sunday afternoon.

At 1:40 p.m., a northbound minivan carrying four people began performing a U-turn at the intersection, according to Bill Miller, assistant chief of the Tichigan Fire Co. A northbound SUV carrying one person hit the minivan.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries, required extrication and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life. The four people in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by fire personnel from Wind Lake, Vernon and Tichigan to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Miller did not know if any citations were issued following the crash.

The scene was cleared at about 2:25 p.m.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.