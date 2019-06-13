RACINE — A man and woman were injured trying to stop a stalled van that began rolling backward down a hill Thursday morning, according to police and eyewitnesses.
At 11:26 a.m., police responded to a call that two pedestrians were injured by a van at the intersection of Marquette and Liberty streets.
The van stalled at the top of the hill on Marquette Street near Liberty Street and Mound Avenue, according to eyewitness Nick Postorino, project manager at Postorino Decorating, a business in The Marquette building at the intersection.
The man, who was driving, and a woman bystander tried pushing the van, Postorino said. The van began rolling backward and both tried to get inside to push the brake pedal, Postorino said.
The man got halfway inside and was able to hit the brakes, but his leg dragged on the concrete, Postorino said. When a Journal Times reporter arrived on the scene, the man was being treated by Racine Fire Department personnel and appeared to have a bloody knee.
The woman fell over, injured her thigh and was treated on the scene by first responders, Postorino said. The Journal Times reporter observed the woman getting in the backseat of a car that drove away shortly after arriving on the scene.
A group of three other witnesses confirmed Postorino’s account.
The Racine Police Department also responded with three squad cars. Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed the chain of events in an email Thursday afternoon and said the injuries were "nothing serious."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.