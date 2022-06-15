 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Initial investigation: Semi-truck crossed center line, causing double-fatal crash near Union Grove

Crash

The drivers of two semis died after a crash Tuesday in central Racine County.

YORKVILLE — The semi-truck with a flatbed trailer hauling plastic drain tile crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a tanker truck hauling corn starch, causing the deaths of both drivers on Highway 11 east of Union Grove and west of the interstate Tuesday morning, according to the initial investigation.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Patrol-Accident Reconstruction Unit, "Initial results of the investigation seem to indicate that a semi-tractor pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 11/Durand Avenue when it crossed the center line and collided, head-on, with a semi-tractor pulling a dry bulk tanker. The westbound semi-tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The eastbound semi-tractor came to rest on its side."

No other injuries besides the deaths of both drivers have been reported.

