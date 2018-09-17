MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police arrested a 15-year-old teenage boy Sunday after he was reportedly driving drunk with an infant and other intoxicated occupants in a vehicle.
At 10:31 p.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to Meachem Road and Highway KR for a report of a reckless driver swerving all over the road and driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a Mount Pleasant police new release issued Monday.
The caller gave a description of the vehicle with plate, and officers quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Racine Street.
During the investigation, it was determined that the driver was an intoxicated 15-year-old teenage boy. Bottles of Corona beer and a bottle of Bacardi Rum was found inside the vehicle.
The teen driver failed field sobriety tests and was apprehended for his first operating while intoxicated charge with a passenger under the age of 16. He was taken to Ascension All Saints hospital for a legal blood draw, and was released to his parents in accordance with Racine County Human Services.
During the traffic stop, an infant child was located inside the vehicle with her 18-year-old mother, Adela Villarreal-Tellez. Villarreal-Tellez was highly intoxicated, taken into custody for outstanding warrants and a charge of child neglect was referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The infant child was then turned over to her grandparents with the approval of Racine County Human Services.
Officers contacted the South Shore Fire Department to respond for an additional passenger that was highly intoxicated and vomiting. The passenger was later released to her parents along with a citation for underage drinking.
Villarreal-Tellez was taken to the Racine County jail. The additional passengers were released to their respective parents. The names of those individuals who are juveniles will not have their names released.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option no. 4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, via email through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well I guess the 15 year old male can forget about any future employment. Ever. Not even after 35 years passes when the female in the vehicle suddenly recalls events.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.