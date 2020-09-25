Indiana man allegedly stole over $11,000 worth of electronics from Target

RACINE — An Indiana man allegedly stole more than $11,000 worth of Apple watches and iPads from Target, 5300 Durand Ave.
Devonte L. Haley, 25, from Gary, Ind., was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking over $10,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 5, an officer responded to Target in reference to a retail theft. The store manager stated that employees discovered a secured display case containing Apple products had been cleared out except for two Apple watches.
A loss prevention manager reviewed surveillance video and discovered two suspects broke into the secured case at 2:13 p.m., took items and placed them in backpacks before leaving the store and entering a black sedan. Employees believed they used a Stanley screwdriver from the store to enter the case because a Stanley screwdriver set missing one screwdriver was discovered. The value of the items stolen was $11,035.
An investigator viewed the video. The investigator learned from Target loss prevention that similar thefts occurred at Target stores in Gurnee, Pleasant Prairie and Waukegan, Ill. A Target corporate investigator identified the suspects as Richard Hemphill and Devonte Haley.
Hemphill had been arrested in Brentwood, Mo., during a similar incident. Haley was discovered as being involved in other incidents and wearing clothing and shoes similar to those he had allegedly worn during the Racine Target incident. The investigator compared photos and positively identified Haley.
Haley was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday with the condition he has no contact with Target.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lequan T Byles
Lequan (aka LB) T Byles, 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Curtis M D Collins
Curtis M D Collins, 3300 block of 15th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Devonte L Haley
Devonte (aka Deandre Upshaw) L Haley, Gary, Indiana, felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000).
Anthony M Hollins
Anthony M Hollins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tasha M Jacobsen
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas S Sobbe
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas S Sobbe, 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road, Burlington, substantial battery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Cleveland W Wesby
Cleveland W Wesby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tela M Malone
Tela M Malone, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Dana R Picard
Dana R Picard, L'Anse, Michigan, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Efrain De Jesus Rivera
Efrain (aka Frank) De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Johnny Saldivar
Johnny Saldivar, 900 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
