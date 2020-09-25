 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana man allegedly stole over $11,000 worth of electronics from Target
0 comments

Indiana man allegedly stole over $11,000 worth of electronics from Target

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An Indiana man allegedly stole more than $11,000 worth of Apple watches and iPads from Target, 5300 Durand Ave. 

Devonte L. Haley, 25, from Gary, Ind., was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking over $10,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 5, an officer responded to Target in reference to a retail theft. The store manager stated that employees discovered a secured display case containing Apple products had been cleared out except for two Apple watches. 

Devonte Haley

Haley

A loss prevention manager reviewed surveillance video and discovered two suspects broke into the secured case at 2:13 p.m., took items and placed them in backpacks before leaving the store and entering a black sedan. Employees believed they used a Stanley screwdriver from the store to enter the case because a Stanley screwdriver set missing one screwdriver was discovered. The value of the items stolen was $11,035. 

An investigator viewed the video. The investigator learned from Target loss prevention that similar thefts occurred at Target stores in Gurnee, Pleasant Prairie and Waukegan, Ill. A Target corporate investigator identified the suspects as Richard Hemphill and Devonte Haley.

Hemphill had been arrested in Brentwood, Mo., during a similar incident. Haley was discovered as being involved in other incidents and wearing clothing and shoes similar to those he had allegedly worn during the Racine Target incident. The investigator compared photos and positively identified Haley.

Haley was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday with the condition he has no contact with Target. 

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News