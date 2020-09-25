Indiana man allegedly stole over $11,000 worth of electronics from Target

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An Indiana man allegedly stole more than $11,000 worth of Apple watches and iPads from Target, 5300 Durand Ave.

Devonte L. Haley, 25, from Gary, Ind., was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking over $10,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 5, an officer responded to Target in reference to a retail theft. The store manager stated that employees discovered a secured display case containing Apple products had been cleared out except for two Apple watches.

A loss prevention manager reviewed surveillance video and discovered two suspects broke into the secured case at 2:13 p.m., took items and placed them in backpacks before leaving the store and entering a black sedan. Employees believed they used a Stanley screwdriver from the store to enter the case because a Stanley screwdriver set missing one screwdriver was discovered. The value of the items stolen was $11,035.

An investigator viewed the video. The investigator learned from Target loss prevention that similar thefts occurred at Target stores in Gurnee, Pleasant Prairie and Waukegan, Ill. A Target corporate investigator identified the suspects as Richard Hemphill and Devonte Haley.