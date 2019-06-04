{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly entered a Green Street home, killed at least two kittens and hit a teenager is facing charges in connection the 2015 incident.

Raymond N. Biegler, 34, whose last known address is in the 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals, a felony count of physical abuse of a child and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

On June 1, 2015, a woman reported that Biegler entered and ransacked her home by throwing items around the kitchen, living room and bedroom, and killed two kittens and left their bodies in a basement litter box. He then left the home.

Veterinary examinations revealed that the kittens died of skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma. 

When asked by the woman, Biegler reportedly did not deny that he killed the two kittens, and told her she would "never find" a third kitten. 

A 14-year-old boy told police that Biegler had entered the home using a stolen key. The boy said he was sleeping when Biegler arrived, and when the teen told him to leave, Biegler allegedly struck him in the face, cutting his lip and making him bleed. The boy then went to a neighbor's residence to call police. 

Charges were originally filed in October against Biegler. An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 5, online court records show. 

Court records provided no information for the more than three-year gap between when the incident occurred and the warrant being issued.

Biegler appeared in court Tuesday, and was being held  as of Tuesday at the County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for June 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments