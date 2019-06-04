RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly entered a Green Street home, killed at least two kittens and hit a teenager is facing charges in connection the 2015 incident.
Raymond N. Biegler, 34, whose last known address is in the 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals, a felony count of physical abuse of a child and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 1, 2015, a woman reported that Biegler entered and ransacked her home by throwing items around the kitchen, living room and bedroom, and killed two kittens and left their bodies in a basement litter box. He then left the home.
Veterinary examinations revealed that the kittens died of skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma.
When asked by the woman, Biegler reportedly did not deny that he killed the two kittens, and told her she would "never find" a third kitten.
A 14-year-old boy told police that Biegler had entered the home using a stolen key. The boy said he was sleeping when Biegler arrived, and when the teen told him to leave, Biegler allegedly struck him in the face, cutting his lip and making him bleed. The boy then went to a neighbor's residence to call police.
Charges were originally filed in October against Biegler. An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 5, online court records show.
Court records provided no information for the more than three-year gap between when the incident occurred and the warrant being issued.
Biegler appeared in court Tuesday, and was being held as of Tuesday at the County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for June 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Destiny N. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny N. Brown, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Khalil E. Buckley
Khalil E. Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, converting a weapon to provide full-automatic fire, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Shaquille B. Buckley
Shaquille B. Buckley, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Gerrod R. Cotton
Gerrod R. Cotton, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Justin P. Gentry
Justin P. Gentry, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Nicole G. Hampton
Nicole G. Hampton, Burlington, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
Maurice E. Jorden II
Maurice E. Jorden II (a.k.a. X Elliot Redboy), 6600 block of 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Sheila I. Jourige
Sheila I. Jourige, 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Anthony M. Lentz
Anthony M. Lentz, 2800 block of Diane Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daniel F. Lopez
Daniel F. Lopez, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel G. Ortiz
Gabriel G. Ortiz, 3400 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Carlos O. Ruelas
Carlos O. Ruelas, 1700 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer.
Xavier C. Scaife
Xavier C. Scaife, 1000 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony intimidation of a witness.
Sonya R. Shosie
Sonya R. Shosie, Genoa City, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Donte D. Thomas
Donte D. Thomas, 9600 block of 70th Street, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Adam L. Velasquez
Adam L. Velasquez, 4900 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alvin K. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alvin K. Williams, Milwaukee, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Timothy R. Dower
Timothy R. Dower, 3600 block of 27th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa M. Matuszewski
Lisa M. Matuszewski, 2700 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tanya R. McWilliams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tanya R. McWilliams, Waukegan, IL, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody J. Nicoleti
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cody J. Nicoleti, 2500 block of 66th Street, Kenosha, criminal trespass.
Jeffrey O. Prout
Jeffrey O. Prout, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jamie A. Robinson
Jamie A. Robinson, Franksville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole E. Schwartz
Nicole E. Schwartz, 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Edwin L. Segovia-Morales
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Edwin L. Segovia-Morales, Waukegan, IL, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian V. Smith
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eddie L. White
Eddie L. White, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Mack Arthur Williams
Mack Arthur Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
