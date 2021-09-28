In Wisconsin, minors who are trafficked can still be charged for prostitution. That could change soon

After Minnesota passed its Safe Harbor bill, convictions of sex traffickers quadrupled. In Kentucky as well, prosecutions of traffickers ticked up slightly after the bill was passed.

The Wisconsin Office of the State Public Defender says the change is needed because youths caught up in prostitution should be treated as victims rather than perpetrators. The majority of lobbyists in the state who have weighed in support the bill, including several law enforcement organizations, anti-sexual assault groups, two social workers’ associations and the Wisconsin Catholic Conference.

The only group opposed is Wisconsin Family Action Inc., a fundamentalist Christian group.