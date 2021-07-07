 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'In short, a lot of activity' | Mount Pleasant, Caledonia police report busy Fourth of July weekends
0 Comments
alert top story
'A LOT OF ACTIVITY'

'In short, a lot of activity' | Mount Pleasant, Caledonia police report busy Fourth of July weekends

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The police departments of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, Racine County's second- and third-largest municipalities by population, respectively, reported "a lot of activity" over the Independence Day weekend, July 2-5.

The Racine Fire Department also reported responding to three firework-related structure fires over the weekend. RFD Assistant Chief Brian Wolf said that one citation was given out for misuse of Roman candles.

In Caledonia, at least three fires were reported to have been started by fireworks. The police department said it received 42 separate fireworks complaints leading to seven verbal warnings. The CPD also reported four arrests: one for domestic violence, one for bail jumping and two for drunken driving.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Vaccaro said in an email that the MPPD performed a "multitude of arrests" including multiple assaults and at least one OWI crash, as well as a "multitude of firework violations," although he did not say how many violations there were in total.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One call also reportedly included a "male exposing himself on (a) bike path" and another call involved an overdose death.

"In short, a lot of activity," Vaccaro's email concluded.

Fireworks can be fun, but they are also very dangerous and should be handled with caution and care.

While at least four people were shot in the City of Racine from July 3-5, according to the Racine Police Department, neither Caledonia nor Mount Pleasant reported any shootings or shots-fired incidents.

Caledonia's three fireworks-related fires led to no "significant damage," Lt. Gary Larsen said in an email; the fires were in a tree, garbage can and dumpster, respectively.

Wolf also said that RFD responded to six other fires, nine vehicle accidents and 142 total emergency medical service calls.

More inside

Two shootings, diving accident reported in Kenosha County over Independence Day weekend. Page A6.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Not the type' for murder | Man found not guilty in shooting after defense picks apart investigation
Crime and Courts

'Not the type' for murder | Man found not guilty in shooting after defense picks apart investigation

  • 4 min to read

Joshua Morris was accused of murdering his friend, Lavelle Monroe, in September 2018. Morris was found not guilty Monday. Another man at the scene of the murder, who had been punched by Monroe not long before the shooting, was never considered a suspect. An investigator claimed that man who wasn't the suspect was “not the type” to commit murder.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News