'In short, a lot of activity' | Mount Pleasant, Caledonia police report busy Fourth of July weekends

The police departments of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia, Racine County's second- and third-largest municipalities by population, respectively, reported "a lot of activity" over the Independence Day weekend, July 2-5.

The Racine Fire Department also reported responding to three firework-related structure fires over the weekend. RFD Assistant Chief Brian Wolf said that one citation was given out for misuse of Roman candles.

In Caledonia, at least three fires were reported to have been started by fireworks. The police department said it received 42 separate fireworks complaints leading to seven verbal warnings. The CPD also reported four arrests: one for domestic violence, one for bail jumping and two for drunken driving.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Vaccaro said in an email that the MPPD performed a "multitude of arrests" including multiple assaults and at least one OWI crash, as well as a "multitude of firework violations," although he did not say how many violations there were in total.

One call also reportedly included a "male exposing himself on (a) bike path" and another call involved an overdose death.

"In short, a lot of activity," Vaccaro's email concluded.