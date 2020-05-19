In Racine County, no increase in suicides, overdose deaths compared to years prior

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Although many have feared that drug overdoses and suicides would skyrocket in Racine County due to COVID-19 lockdown orders, that does not yet appear to have been the case.

As of May 18, there had been nine confirmed suicides in the county in 2020. At the same time last year, there had been 10 suicides in the county. In 2017 and 2018, there had been seven suicides by May 18 each year. And by May 18, 2016, there had been 12 suicides.

On April 29, there had been eight suicides in the county, the exact same amount as the year before on that date.

“Our figures are identical for year to year," Medical Examiner Michael Payne said on April 29. "Could that change? Obviously."

Payne and others remain afraid that remaining cooped up and feeling isolated could push some to suicide.

“That is a valid concern. This is going to have an impact on people," Payne said.

However, as for the nine suicides in the county so far this year, Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order was never cited as a direct cause, such as mention in a note left behind, according to Payne.