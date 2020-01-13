Imprisoned man rejects three plea deal offered in new child sex assault case

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man serving a prison sentence for the sexual assault of a mentally ill child, last week rejected three plea deals in a separate case in which he is also accused of sexual assault of a child.
Jason Blashka, 37, of the 5700 block of Cambridge Lane, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13, child enticement and false imprisonment — all felonies.
Blashka was charged earlier this year after his alleged victim told investigators that when she was 3 to 4 years old, Blashka would take her into the bathroom, lock the door and make her touch his genitals. Blashka reportedly cared for the child occasionally for a period of time several years ago.
Last week, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office extended three offers to Blashka to resolve the case. The first offer was for Blashka to plead guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child. In exchange, the other charges would be dismissed, but considered in his sentencing.
If Blaska accepts the offer, the DA’s office would recommend a prison sentence that would run concurrent to the six-year prison sentence that Blashka is currently serving. Judges are not obligated to following the recommendations made the DA’s office.
Those charges stem from a separate sexual assault charge in 2017, in which a mother allegedly discovered Blashka having inappropriate contact with a child. The mother reportedly pulled Blashka off the child, yelled at him to get out of the home and called police.
When officers found him walking nearby, he allegedly knelt, put his hands behind his back and said “I did it,” but would not say what he did.
In that case, the DA’s office also extended a plea deal. In June, Blashka pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. A second-degree sexual assault of a child charge was dismissed but considered in his sentencing.
Blashka also rejected two other offers made by the DA’s office, and instead requested to be tried by a jury.
A motion hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 3 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
A three-day jury trial is expected to begin on April 14, online record records indicate.
