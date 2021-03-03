Imprisoned man is refusing to testify against his ex-wife, so her trial for sex crimes against a child is delayed

RACINE — A jury trial scheduled for Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court was removed from the court calendar over an issue with a witness.

Jeremy Teloh, 38, was due to be a witness in his ex-wife’s trial, but he refused to be transported from prison to testify.

Jeremy and Nicole Teloh, 36, were arrested in February 2019 on allegations of sex crimes against a child.

According to online records, the two were married in 2015 and divorced in 2020.

Jeremy Teloh not only refused to be transported from prison, but he also reportedly refused to testify if brought to court.

Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen told the court there was a process for getting inmates to court, but the process would take 48 hours.

As a result, Judge Timothy Boyle rescheduled the trial for June 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Nicole Teloh was charged with on one count of failure to protect a child, a category F felony, and three counts of party to attempted second-degree sexual assault, a category C felony.