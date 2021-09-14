'I'm not a pervert' | Racine man allegedly filmed a woman taking a shower

FRANKSVILLE — A Racine man allegedly filmed a woman taking a shower.
Rio E. Valdez, 27, of the 800 block of Wolff Street, was charged with a felony count of capture an intimate representation without consent and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy using surveillance device and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to a hose in the 4300 block of West Highway K following a report of a man who filmed a woman while she took a shower.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said her sister received a message from Valdez that contained a video of her exiting the shower. She asked why he had a video of her sister, and he said he thought it was a video of her and not her sister. He then said "I'm not a pervert," and "I'm sorry, I really am, I didn't do it because it was her."
The video was recorded through a small crack in the drywall between the floor and the wall in the bathroom. The woman then took the deputy to the bathroom and showed him a small gap between the floor and the wall behind the toilet. She said that Valdez took the video from this spot.
Valdez was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
