'I'm going to shoot you and your kids' | Racine woman charged for allegedly pointing gun at another woman

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, broke a window by throwing the gun through it and threatened the other woman’s children.

Star Davis, 24, of the 2200 block of Harriet Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive for a person with a gun. The caller said that Davis was in the west alley, had a gun and was damaging her property.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said Davis was dropping off someone and then she began yelling at her. Davis was holding a gun and allegedly pointed it at her face from about 5 feet away. She said “Come outside I’m about to shoot you,” and “I’m going to shoot you and your kids.”

While the officer was speaking to the victim, Davis was allegedly heard saying: “You better hope I don’t catch them kids.”

The victim said that Davis broke a window by throwing the gun through it. The officer located the gun and saw it had a loaded round in the chamber. During a search of Davis, a Ziploc bag containing 4.8 grams of marijuana was found in her purse.

Davis was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

