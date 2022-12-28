 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Criminal complaint

'I'm going to cut out your eye and feed it to you' says woman after assaulting her mother due to an argument about porn

CALEDONIA — “I’m going to cut out your eye and feed it to you,” a woman reportedly said after assaulting her mother due to an argument about porn.

Ashley Kaschel

Kaschel

Ashley A. Kaschel, 18, of the 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:24 p.m. on Dec. 25, an officer was sent to Santa Fe Trail for a welfare check on a woman. It was learned she had been abused by her daughter Kaschel.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the mother, who’s 70-years-old, and noticed she had multiple bruises on her head and face. She said she had been assaulted multiple times by Kaschel.

She said on Dec. 17 and 19 she had been punched multiple times by Kaschel. On Dec. 19, Kaschel and her boyfriend were in a bedroom talking about porn in front of Kaschel’s two children, both of which are under the age of 3. She entered the room and asked what they were talking about, and then Kaschel said “I’ll show you,” and tried to take her phone. She refused to let her have her phone and then Kaschel punched her over 10 times in the head including seven times to the eye. Kaschel then found a knife and said “I’m going to kill you,” “I’m going to cut your eye out and feed it to you,” and “I’m going to cut open your stomach!” She and her boyfriend then left.

Officers tried to locate Kaschel and ended up finding her at the America’s Best Value Inn at 5419 Durand Ave. She was interviewed about the incidents and she said nothing happened on the 17th. She had multiple scratches and said they were from the 19th, but did not want to talk anymore.

Kaschel was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

