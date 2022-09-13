 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'I'm drunk man' | 65-year-old man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly crashing into light pole

RACINE — A 65-year-old man has been charged with his 4th OWI after allegedly striking a light pole and then telling the arresting officer “I’m drunk, man.”

Larry Williams

Williams

Larry D. Williams, of the 3200 block of Indiana Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the 1900 block of Ohio Street for a vehicle striking a light pole.

Upon arrival, the officer noticed the damaged vehicle and a downed light pole. The officer spoke to the driver, Williams, who had very slurred speech and was hard to understand. He said “I (expletive) up,” and then said “Yes, I have been drinking.”

When asked to perform the sobriety tests, Williams refused and said “I’m drunk, man ... I can’t even stand up.”

He admitted to drinking alcohol and said he stopped when he wrecked his car.

Williams was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

