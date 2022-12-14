'I'm a man!' an 18-year-old allegedly after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on shrooms

STURTEVANT — "I'm a man!" an 18-year-old allegedly yelled after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on mushrooms.

Elyjah Lee Thompson, of the 3500 block of Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, was charged with felony counts of substantial battery and battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the 8900 block of Broadway Drive for a 70-year-old woman who had fainted.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the woman who said she fainted after chasing Thompson. The woman said Thompson kept running out of the house screaming and not making any sense.

Another woman arrived on the scene and tried to locate Thompson. She began yelling for help at which point the officer noticed Thompson lying on the ground in the yard of the 2500 block of Buckingham Road. The officer asked if he was OK, and noticed Thompson appeared to be very dazed and confused as if on a substance.

The officer and woman helped him up and took him to a rescue squad.

As the officer explained the situation to rescue personnel, Thompson grew agitated and told the officer she "sounded stupid." She tried to calm him, but then Thompson punched the woman who arrived to help.

Thompson was then grabbed and ordered to the ground. As officers tried to get him inside the vehicle, he began kicking at officers and then bit an officer.

Thompson then yelled "I'm a man!" as he tried to kick officers again. Eventually he was secured.

Later, the woman Thompson punched confirmed to officers that he broke her nose.

Inside Thompson's residence, officers found several empty rolling paper packages and an empty box called "One Up" that had 3.5 GZ psilocybin mushrooms.

Thompson was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

