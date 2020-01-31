Illinois woman charged for defrauding Racine Co. FoodShare, medical assistance for $10K

RACINE — A 29-year-old Chicago woman is facing two felony charges for allegedly defrauding the state for more than $10,000 in FoodShare and medical assistance benefits over two years.

Charges were filed Thursday against Alexandria D. Smith for misstatement of facts in a food stamp application and medical assistance fraud.

According to the criminal complaint:

Smith applied for FoodShare and medical assistance in Racine County in May 2016. At the time, she claimed she was a Wisconsin resident and said she was not receiving benefits from any other state.

An investigator from the Racine County Human Services Department later found that Smith was not a resident of Wisconsin when she applied for benefits and has not been a resident since then.

The investigator found through child support records that Smith was living in Elgin, Illinois in 2017 and had listed her address in Elgin in 2016 as well.

Smith had been receiving FoodShare benefits from Illinois since 2014, including the time from 2016 through 2018 when she also received Wisconsin benefits.

During that time Smith received $5,784 in benefits from the Racine County FoodShare program and $4,734 from the medical assistance program.