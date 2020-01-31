Illinois woman charged for defrauding Racine Co. FoodShare, medical assistance for $10K

RACINE — A 29-year-old Chicago woman is facing two felony charges for allegedly defrauding the state for more than $10,000 in FoodShare and medical assistance benefits over two years.
Charges were filed Thursday against Alexandria D. Smith for misstatement of facts in a food stamp application and medical assistance fraud.
According to the criminal complaint:
Smith applied for FoodShare and medical assistance in Racine County in May 2016. At the time, she claimed she was a Wisconsin resident and said she was not receiving benefits from any other state.
An investigator from the Racine County Human Services Department later found that Smith was not a resident of Wisconsin when she applied for benefits and has not been a resident since then.
The investigator found through child support records that Smith was living in Elgin, Illinois in 2017 and had listed her address in Elgin in 2016 as well.
Smith had been receiving FoodShare benefits from Illinois since 2014, including the time from 2016 through 2018 when she also received Wisconsin benefits.
During that time Smith received $5,784 in benefits from the Racine County FoodShare program and $4,734 from the medical assistance program.
Smith was previously convicted in Illinois of obstructing identification in 2017 as well as retail theft, obstructing justice, larceny and obstructing identification in 2016.
Smith failed to show up for a court hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rickie Coleman Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rickie Coleman Jr., 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Jermaine NMI Conner
Jermaine NMI Conner, 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, robbery.
Amy C Embry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jamal A Hastings
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laquana L Hickles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laquana L Hickles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Brayan J Salazar Garcia
Brayan J Salazar Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy L Wright
Jeremy L Wright, 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, robbery, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessment), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John H Allee
John H Allee, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Stephen C Gill
Stephen C Gill, 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Jetina L Hernadez
Jetina L Hernadez, 3800 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Haley L Musgrave
Haley L Musgrave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance.
Latonia R Pearson
Latonia R Pearson, Whitewater, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (3rd offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense).