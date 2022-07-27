Illinois woman accused of stealing over $6,000 from Menards in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois woman has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 from Menards across Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
Kelly A. Spears, 46, of Rockford, was charged with a felony count of retail theft altering price between $500-$5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 29, 2020, an officer was sent to Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road for a reported theft.
The loss prevention employee said that Spears entered the store and selected three items to purchase on May 9. She then switched the bar codes on the three items with much less expensive ones, creating a loss of $647 for Menards. The items were a bath fan, a heat mat and a cable heat mat.
Menards has also stated that Spears has done this type of theft from Menards across Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, causing a total loss to Menards over $6,000.
An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 20, 2020, but she did not make an initial court appearance until Wednesday, nearly two full years later.
Kelly was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
