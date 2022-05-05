Illinois teen allegedly sped more than 115 mph in stolen vehicle before being arrested in Racine County

YORKVILLE — An Illinois teen allegedly nearly hit multiple vehicles Tuesday during a police chase on Interstate 94 before crashing a stolen vehicle and trying to run away from an officer.

Eric Warfield, 17, of Zion, Illinois, was charged with three felonies: attempting to flee or elude an officer, driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also charged with five misdemeanors: theft, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy pursued Warfield Tuesday evening after clocking him going 105 mph in a 70 mph zone. Warfield was driving a blue Jeep SUV heading north on I-94. The vehicle was reported as stolen by the Mundelein (Illinois) Police Department.

Warfield swerved in and out of traffic, cut off vehicles, and reached speeds of 118 mph. The deputy ended the pursuit because of Warfield’s dangerous driving.

Later Tuesday night, a separate Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Warfield turn around by using the center median on Highway 20. Warfield was traveling at a high rate of speed and was followed by a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed.

The deputy followed the vehicles and recognized the pickup truck driver as a clerk at a local gas station. The clerk told the deputy that he was following Warfield because Warfield stole $28.76 worth of gas from the station.

The vehicle ended up running off the road and crashing on the 1300 block of Grandview Parkway, just southwest of where the interstate passes over Highway 20. The Jeep suffered major damage. The deputy saw Warfield and another person running away from the crashed vehicle and chased them on foot. They continued to run while the deputy repeatedly commanded them to stop.

Warfield tripped and fell, dropping a loaded gun, a black Glock. The deputy reported that Warfield ran after the gun, at which point the deputy yelled for Warfield to stop or he would shoot. Warfield stopped, went to the ground and was detained.

Warfield did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy searched Warfield and found a THC smoking device with liquid THC in it.

During an initial appearance in court Wednesday, May 4, Warfield was given a $15,000 cash bond, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

