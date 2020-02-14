Illinois man reportedly had drugs in car after filming pursuit from deputies

YORKVILLE — An Illinois man was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in his car following a vehicle pursuit that he filmed as he reportedly attempted to flee from Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies.

At 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driving south on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 after the vehicle passed their patrol vehicle and accelerated to speeds over 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The vehicle reportedly tried eluding deputies with "dangerous, evasive maneuvers," according to the Sheriff's Office. At one point the driver of the vehicle allegedly stuck out his hand from his window and showed his middle finger to deputies. The driver was also seen with his cell phone in his hand, filming the pursuit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle eventually pulled over to the shoulder of I-94 and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. An open-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An Alprazolam pill and 14.5 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

The driver/lone occupant, identified as 33-year-old Nolan Gurdak, allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.