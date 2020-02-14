Illinois man reportedly had drugs in car after filming pursuit from deputies

YORKVILLE — An Illinois man was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in his car following a vehicle pursuit that he filmed as he reportedly attempted to flee from Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies.
At 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driving south on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 after the vehicle passed their patrol vehicle and accelerated to speeds over 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The vehicle reportedly tried eluding deputies with "dangerous, evasive maneuvers," according to the Sheriff's Office. At one point the driver of the vehicle allegedly stuck out his hand from his window and showed his middle finger to deputies. The driver was also seen with his cell phone in his hand, filming the pursuit.
The vehicle eventually pulled over to the shoulder of I-94 and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. An open-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An Alprazolam pill and 14.5 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.
The driver/lone occupant, identified as 33-year-old Nolan Gurdak, allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.
Gurdak is being held at the Racine County Jail, pending charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule IV drug. Gurdak was cited for unsafe lane deviation, unreasonable and imprudent speed, reckless and inattentive driving, failure to yield, and operating while intoxicated, first offense.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicole J Maciejczyk
Nicole J Maciejczyk, Glenview, Illinois, felony bail jumping, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Gregg R Madden
Gregg R Madden, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Matthew D Meredith
Matthew D Meredith, 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Patrick R Rogers
Patrick R Rogers, 1700 block of Chatum Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jordan D Parker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Devonta D Lewis
Devonta D Lewis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lonezo T Parker
Lonezo T Parker, 900 block of Birch Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Xinfeng Zhu
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Xinfeng Zhu, Troy, Michigan, felony theft (false representation between $2,500 and $5,000).
Lurlie C Bolden
Lurlie C Bolden, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but not $10,000).
Raul Fernandez Jr.
Raul Fernandez Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).