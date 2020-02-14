You are the owner of this article.
Illinois man reportedly had drugs in car after filming pursuit from deputies
Illinois man reportedly had drugs in car after filming pursuit from deputies

YORKVILLE — An Illinois man was arrested Thursday after drugs were found in his car following a vehicle pursuit that he filmed as he reportedly attempted to flee from Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies. 

At 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driving south on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 after the vehicle passed their patrol vehicle and accelerated to speeds over 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The vehicle reportedly tried eluding deputies with "dangerous, evasive maneuvers," according to the Sheriff's Office. At one point the driver of the vehicle allegedly stuck out his hand from his window and showed his middle finger to deputies. The driver was also seen with his cell phone in his hand, filming the pursuit. 

The vehicle eventually pulled over to the shoulder of I-94 and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. An open-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An Alprazolam pill and 14.5 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle. 

The driver/lone occupant, identified as 33-year-old Nolan Gurdak, allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.

Gurdak is being held at the Racine County Jail, pending charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule IV drug. Gurdak was cited for unsafe lane deviation, unreasonable and imprudent speed, reckless and inattentive driving, failure to yield, and operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Nolan Gurdak

Gurdak
Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

