Illinois man reported missing; vehicle reportedly found abandoned after crash in Mount Pleasant
Randal Moraga

Moraga

MOUNT PLEASANT — Randal Moraga, a man from Lake County, Ill., who has been missing since Nov. 24, may be in or near Racine County.

His vehicle, a maroon Chevy Silverado, was found in Mount Pleasant after crashing on Renaissance Boulevard. According to Sgt. Shawn Leonard of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Moraga "is believed" to have left the crash on foot.

He has a beard, is 41 years old, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. According to a public Facebook post from a family member, "he was last seen wearing a camouflage coat, jeans, work boots and a charcoal black Carhartt beanie hat."

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 847-337-4000 or the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

